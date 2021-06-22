Renowned Sex Trafficking Victim Cyntoia Brown-Long Joined The FreeTHEM Walkers For Their Return

Who would have thought that we would be declaring this type of emergency, last year was the absolute most trying year that most people have ever been through, loved ones lost to COVID-19, families that were out of work and struggling financially, and I'm sure there are several other issues that were brought on by the global pandemic. Gun violence in Buffalo has reached levels that I have never heard of in all my years in this city, and residents are really raising their voices louder than ever before.