Buffalo, NY

Renowned Sex Trafficking Victim Cyntoia Brown-Long Joined The FreeTHEM Walkers For Their Return

Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 16 days ago
On Saturday, Mayor Byron W. Brown, elected officials, and author Cyntoia Brown Long will gathered in front of Buffalo City Hall to welcome back Project Mona's House founder, Kelly Galloway, and 13 others who participated in a 902-mile walk to bring awareness to human trafficking. The journey, called The FreeTHEM Walk, began on May 3 in Lynchburg, V.A. following an anti-human trafficking rally in front of Buffalo City Hall days before. Since human trafficking is called modern-day slavery, The FreeTHEM Walk traveled the Underground Railroad with visits to historic sites in nine cities to pay homage to abolitionists who fought to end slavery generations ago. Galloway and The FreeTHEM Walkers arrived back to Buffalo and gathered right at City Hall the morning of Juneteenth along with Community members for the welcome back celebration and parade.

