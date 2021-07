HELL YES. Luke Combs announced he’s officially sending his boot-stompin’, break-up tune “Cold As You” to country radio as his next single. The song is from his 2019 record What You See Is What You Get, and appears to be the sixth and final single from that album before new music is released soon. In all likelihood, I would not be surprised one bit to see it become his 12th straight number one single, as well. He announced the new pick […] The post Luke Combs Announces “Cold As You” As Next Single, AKA His 12th Straight Number One first appeared on Whiskey Riff.