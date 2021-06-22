Cancel
US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
Derrick
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials are expected Tuesday to announce steps the federal government plans to take to reconcile the troubled legacy of boarding school policies on Indigenous families and communities. A member of New Mexico's Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as...

Politicsomahadailyrecord.com

UNO Experts: Federal Policy Has Failed to Protect Indigenous Women

Lawmakers in the nation’s capital have an opportunity to fix a longstanding problem with the landmark legislation to prevent domestic violence: its failure to protect Indigenous women. The 1994 Violence Against Women Act was the first federal law criminalizing domestic violence. VAWA aimed to protect women by making battering a...
Congress & Courtsmichiganradio.org

Stateside: Stabenow on child tax credit, music education changing; legacy of Native boarding schools

Today on Stateside, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow talks about who gets the child tax credit expansion—and the pile of federal money headed to Michigan cities to make infrastructure fixes. Plus, the painful legacy of Native boarding schools in Michigan, and how tribal communities are reclaiming what was lost during an era of assimilation. And, we’ll hear how music educators took on virtual learning during the pandemic.
1600kush.com

Secretary Haaland Announces Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Oklahoma has a long history of boarding schools used to rob Native American students of their identity. While three Federal boarding schools for Native youth in the state are still active under multiple new guidelines, the legacy of the boarding schools in the state remains with generations of students who attended them. Some people have good memories of meeting significant others and life-long friends, learning a trade, or playing sports. Others are still traumatized by the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse committed in those institutions. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, plans to look into the long-term ramifications of those schools that still haunt their alumni. In turn, the descendants of those students suffer from genetic and socialized trauma that is passed down through families, which leads to depression, substance abuse, emotional disconnection, and other socio-economic issues for contemporary Native people.
Educationksjd.org

‘Healing Needs to Take Place:’ Wind River Superintendent on Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

The recent discoveries of two mass graves containing the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children in Canada has disturbed both our northern neighbor and the United States. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland also announced the launch of a new effort last week to investigate the loss of human life and lasting impact of former federal Indian boarding schools. Those schools aimed to strip Indigenous children of their Native languages and culture. Kyle Mackie, from KHOL in Jackson, Wyoming, discussed the generational trauma inflicted by the schools with Superintendent Frank No Runner of St. Stephens Indian School, which is a former boarding school located on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska delegation commends federal probe of Indigenous boarding schools

Alaska’s three members of Congress are supporting a federal investigation of America’s Indigenous boarding schools that separated children from their families and punished students for speaking tribal languages. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will review Native American boarding schools that operated in the United States in the 19th and...
Upworthy

US announces historic investigation into 'unspoken traumas' of Native American boarding schools

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced last week that the federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to "uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences" of the notorious institutions. The Indian Boarding School Initiative will compile and review records to "identify past boarding school facilities and sites, the location of known and possible student burial sites located at or near school facilities, and the identities and Tribal affiliations of children interred at such locations," Haaland said in a secretarial memo. The announcement comes just weeks after the remains of 215 children — some as young as 3 years old — were found buried at the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school.
