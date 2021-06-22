The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Includes Various Quality Of Life Improvements

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is less than a month away from release now on Nintendo Switch, There has been some controversy about the game and a major quality of life feature being hidden behind amiibo, which has been especially magnified since Nintendo hasn’t announced any other quality of life features beyond the ability to play with regular button controls. It looks like there may be some other ones not announced for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, especially when it comes to the hands-on nature of Fi.