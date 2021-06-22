Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saranac Lake, NY

Storm runners break more records at NY State Showcase

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARANAC LAKE — More records were broken Saturday as the top Saranac Lake boys track and field athletes competed in the New York State Showcase. The showcase was a replacement for the normal New York state championship meet which, like all NYSPHSAA events, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Being held at Rondout Valley High School in Accord just south of the Catskills, the meet featured top athletes from all northeastern states and all school sizes. Three divisions were created: The championship division featured the top athletes, the freshman/sophomore division was made for top underclassman, and the open division was open to anyone who did not qualify for the other divisions.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Saranac Lake, NY
Sports
City
Saranac Lake, NY
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Mile Run#Northeastern States#Ny State Showcase#The Red Storm 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Thornton, COPosted by
9NEWS

Cherry Creek leads record-breaking day at 5A state swim meet

THORNTON, Colo. — State records came crashing down at the Class 5A boys swimming & diving state championships on Thursday. Cherry Creek broke two relay records and ran away with the team championship at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center. It is the 12th title in program history for the Bruins.
Eugene, ORKansas City Star

Former UMKC, Nixa runner, the American record-holder, is headed back to the Olympics

Courtney Frerichs is back in the Olympics. The UMKC and Nixa alum qualified for her second straight Olympics in her signature event, the 3,000-meter steeplechase, late Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The American record-holder in the event finished second behind winner Emma Coburn with a time of 9:11.79, clinching a trip to next month’s Tokyo Olympics based on her top-three finish and beating the Olympic standard of 9:30.
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Whitefish Marathon records record number of runners

The Whitefish Marathon hit record-breaking attendance when 1,000 runners participated in the event in May here. It’s the first time in the 14-year history of the race that the number of runners has hit that total, according to race organizers. The Whitefish Marathon was on May 22 through the streets of town and on paved paths around the city. The event includes a full marathon, half marathon and 5K race.
Illinois Statemetropolisplanet.com

Brothers break Illinois state powerlifting records

Two youth powerlifters became record breakers at the 2021 USA Powerlifting Europa Showdown held in Dallas, Texas, held June 18-19. Brothers Rage Henderson, 11, and Titan Henderson, 10, both of Jonesboro, took every Illinois state record in their weight class, plus set unofficial national and world records, in deadlift and bench.
SportsKBUR

Sha’carri Richardson left off of U.S. Olympic relay team; will miss Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, having been previously disqualified from the women’s 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) said on Tuesday said that coaches chose not to add Richardson to the roster in an effort to “maintain fairness” for all the other athletes who adhered to the banned substances rules. Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabby Thomas will race for Team U.S.A. in the 4×100 meters relay.
Monticello, MNhometownsource.com

Magic girls state runner-ups in 4x200

The Magic were represented in the girls State meet on Saturday, June 19 at STMA as well. The Monticello girls participated in two events Saturday afternoon. After a traffic incident delayed the girls meet by around an hour, the girls got their day started around 5:30 p.m by the time their first event rolled around.
Volleyballchatsports.com

Pitt volleyball lands major transfer in Serena Gray

The Pitt volleyball program has been rewarded with the play of several transfers in recent years. This week, they landed maybe the most significant one of all so far in Penn State middle blocker Serena Gray. Gray is a two-time All American Honorable Mention who has been a starter for...
Worldswimswam.com

Selen Ozbilen and Sanberk Oktar Break Two More Turkish National Records

On Friday, Selen Ozbilen (right) broke her 100 free Turkish National Record from May by .11. This was the 18th Turkish National Record to fall this year. Archive photo via Deepbluemedia/Andrea Masini. 2021 TURKISH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS. June 22-26,2021. Edirne, Turkey. Long Course Meters (50 meters) Two more National Records fell...
Nebraska Statekmaland.com

Nebraska adds Larch-Miller as multi-events coach

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin has announced the addition of Nikki Larch-Miller as the new assistant track coach. Larch-Miller will serve as the multi-events coach after previously working with Eastern Illinois as an assistant since July 2019. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Sportsthehinsdalean.com

HC runners bring home two state titles

Before Hinsdale Central assistant coach Noah Lawrence even began discussing sophomore Dan Watcke's performance at the IHSA state track meet, he wanted to put the runner's two titles into perspective. Watcke is only the second male athlete to win a state track championship for Hinsdale Central. "When Dan won state...
Marysville, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Locals break records in home meet

Of the eight pool records that were broken in Saturday’s Marysville triangular, six belonged to Marysville swimmers. It was an emotional first home meet of the season. Linda Franco, Clayton Pilsl, Rhyleigh Wilkinson and Olivia Zierlein were name senior and junior captains for the season. The team and coach Katie Stade dedicated the season to former coach Jenni Schell, who died Jan. 2, 2020. Schell was part of the team for 10 years.
Sportsleadertimes.com

NO RELAY

Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials […]
SportsPosted by
EDNPub

Nine Ducks Named to Team USA

EUGENE, Ore. – With the official roster announcement Tuesday, nine Ducks are set to represent Team USA at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. Five of the nine—Devon Allen, Matthew Centrowitz, English Gardner, Jenna Prandini and Galen Rupp—are returning Olympians. Centrowitz (1500 meters) and Gardner (4x100m) are defending Olympic champions,...
SportsPosted by
KRMG

Sha’Carri Richardson left off sprint team, won’t compete in Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS — Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana, was left off the U.S. Olympic relay team and will not compete in the Tokyo Games. Richardson, 21, won the women’s 100-meter race at the U.S. track and field Olympic trials in Oregon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy