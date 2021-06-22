Storm runners break more records at NY State Showcase

SARANAC LAKE — More records were broken Saturday as the top Saranac Lake boys track and field athletes competed in the New York State Showcase. The showcase was a replacement for the normal New York state championship meet which, like all NYSPHSAA events, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Being held at Rondout Valley High School in Accord just south of the Catskills, the meet featured top athletes from all northeastern states and all school sizes. Three divisions were created: The championship division featured the top athletes, the freshman/sophomore division was made for top underclassman, and the open division was open to anyone who did not qualify for the other divisions.