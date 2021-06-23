Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

9 best car vacuum cleaners to keep your car clean and crumb-free

By Lesley Jones
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01J8cx_0abYepeF00

If you struggle to get your household vacuum cleaner out to the car, or fancy something that’s a bit easier to move around, we’ve looked at a range of models made with car cleaning in mind.

How to choose a car vacuum cleaner

Think about storage. If you don’t have a garage, you may prefer a model that could be left on charge and also used around the home.

Kids? It may be wise to consider something that can tackle wet spills as well as work for sucking up debris or shampooing surfaces.

If you have pets that are transported in the car, look for a model with a rotating brush head option, as this will help to dislodge fur and dander from the pile of carpets before removing. A crevice tool is always essential for the narrow spaces between seats and in the seatbelt holders.

To test a wide range of models, we gave car vacuums to car owners with various attitudes towards maintenance. Some loved to clean their cars thoroughly every week, and others waited for a blue moon. All took to carpet mats and leather or fabric upholstery with the handheld models, looking for suction and staying power.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best car vacuums for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Beldray revo cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: £99.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for pet owners – H-Handy 700 pets handheld: £119.99, Hooverdirect.co.uk
  • Best for small cars – Proscenic S1 cordless vacuum cleaner: £79, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for cleaning nooks and crannies – Gtech multi mk2: £149.99, Gtech.co.uk
  • Best for short, deep cleaning – Shark cordless handvac pet model: £59.99, Sharkclean.co.uk
  • Best for versatile cleaning – Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaner wd1: £159.99, Kaercher.com
  • Best for upholstery – Bissell spotclean pro: £129.99, Bisselldirect.co.uk
  • Best for home and car cleaning – Vax onepwr blade 4 pet cordless vacuum and toolkit: £199.99, Vax.co.uk
  • Best for power – Dyson V7 trigger vacuum cleaner: £199.99, Dyson.co.uk

Beldray revo cordless handheld vacuum cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEoKe_0abYepeF00

Best: Overall

  • Dimensions: 7cm x 7cm x 43cm
  • Charge time: 5 hours
  • Run time: 30 minutes on low power, 15 minutes on high

We liked the choice of two speeds on this mini vac, as it gave us a longer window of vacuuming when there wasn’t anything too heavy-duty to deal with. It came with its own little charging station, this looked good enough to be left on display and came in useful all over the house. It was effective on upholstery too, really bringing up the pile of a velour car interior and ensuring all the fiddly corners were dust free. Our favourite of this round up for price, power and run time.

Buy now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

H-Handy 700 pets handheld

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YJBw_0abYepeF00

Best: For pet owners

  • Dimensions: 7cm x 7cm x 69cm
  • Charge time: 3 hours
  • Run time: 12 minutes

This dinky Hoover model was a great choice for clearing pet hair and tackling the crumb-strewn cabin of our tester’s school-runner. Versatile attachments such as the mini turbo brush really helped get into all the little corners and dislodge the dirt. He found that it was used all over the home for clearing up, sitting ready to go on its charging and storage station. It may have a relatively short 12-minute run time, but it was so effective that was more than enough to get the car sorted and spruced.

Buy now £119.99, Hooverdirect.co.uk

Proscenic S1 cordless vacuum cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxmiO_0abYepeF00

Best: For small cars

  • Dimensions: 7cm x 7cm x 42cm
  • Charge time: 2.5-3 hours
  • Run time: 15-30 minutes

This powerful little vac is great for grabbing from its charger station and heading to the car for a quick, easy clean up. We found it more than adequate for a once-over of all the carpet panels and seats after a week or so of daily car use. We found the run time just right at around 20 minutes for tackling a small-to-medium-sized car.

Buy now £79.00, Amazon.co.uk

Gtech multi mk2 and car accessory kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fI4QJ_0abYepeF00

Best: For cleaning nooks and crannies

  • Dimensions: 25cm x 14cm x 39cm
  • Charge time: 4 hours
  • Run time: 20 minutes

There’s not a space in the car you won’t be able to clean with the Gtech multi mk2 vacuum and Gtech accessory kit (£50, Gtech.co.uk ). The soft dusting brush is brilliant for running over tricky dashboard areas, and won’t scratch highly reflective surfaces. We used the crevice tool with satisfying results between seats  and then the small upholstery tool was fitted to the extendable hose and made light work of fabric seats. Brilliant.

Buy now £149.99, Gtech.co.uk

Shark cordless handvac pet model

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgwV8_0abYepeF00

Best: For short, deep cleaning

  • Dimensions: 52cm x 10cm x 11cm
  • Charge time: 4 hours
  • Run time: 10 minutes

This chunky little vac may not have the longest run time in our selection, but if your car is used to transport hairy dogs like our tester’s, you’ll appreciate a short, daily run over with it. The pet tool attachment is motorised and the spinning brush will help to dislodge Fido’s fur from seats, carpet or the boot. There’s a handy crevice tool, too, which is useful for crumbs and cabin dust.

Buy now £59.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Kärcher multi-purpose vacuum cleaner wd1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGbyZ_0abYepeF00

Best: For versatile cleaning

  • Dimensions: 39cm x 28cm x 31cm
  • Charge time: 5 hours
  • Run time: 10-20 minutes

This brilliant little machine can tackle so much more than a sweep of the car mats. Its battery detaches, too, so there’s no need to keep the whole thing out when charging. We loved the digital run-down of time left so there was no cut-out surprise. Not only does it vacuum powerfully, it will also suck up spills and even blow outwards to dislodge dust from tricky areas. Our tester said it was in constant use around her workshop and garage for all sorts of cleaning.

Buy now £159.99, Kaercher.com

Bissell spotclean pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cY4u0_0abYepeF00

Best: For upholstery

  • Dimensions: 25cm x 37cm x36cm
  • Charge time: Corded, n/a
  • Run time: n/a

This great little machine is for upholstery that needs more than just a quick vacuum. It uses clean and dirty water tanks to treat surfaces with Bissell chemical solutions and water, and your car upholstery will really thank you for it. If you have children, you’ll know that there can be all sort of spills and … erm… accidents that can make a car honk to high heaven. This made our tester’s light grey car upholstery look like new again, and, since it’s corded, she could take her time.

Buy now £129.99, Bissell direct.co.uk

Vax ONEPWR blade 4 pet cordless vacuum and toolkit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xn7nT_0abYepeF00

Best: For home and car cleaning

  • Dimensions: 114cm x 24cm x 18.5cm with long pole attachment
  • Charge time: 3 hours
  • Run time: Up to 45 minutes

Yes there are other “stick” vacuums on the market, but this one comes with a free toolkit that is absolutely brilliant for car clean-ups. With its crevice tool, mini motorised pet tool and soft dusting brush, you can whizz through the car interior. Pop it back on the included wall mount to charge or run round the lounge if you have spare juice – this model also comes with a floor head and up to 45 minutes’ run time.

Buy now £199.99, Vax.co.uk

Dyson V7 trigger vacuum cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGcv2_0abYepeF00

Best: For power

  • Dimensions: 21cm x 13cm x 31cm
  • Charge time: 3.5 hours
  • Run time: 30 minutes

The Dyson V7 trigger is a classic design that we’ve always rated on IndyBest . Although it’s not the lightest to handle, you do get the option of a “max power” switch that can give you up to six minutes of extra-strong suction:great for tough areas in a grimy car interior. Otherwise, stick to normal power and you should be able to run round seats and carpets for up to half an hour. Great for pet hair and deep-down dirt, we love the combination crevice tool and brush on this model.

Buy now £199.99, Dyson.co.uk

The verdict: Car vacuum cleaners

If we had to think which of these vacs we’d like to have around, the Kärcher multi-purpose is a useful bit of kit, purely because of the different things it can do to make your car valeting look professional. But it was the small and mighty Beldray revo that really stood out, so we would recommend that if you like a “little and often” approach to car cleaning.

Voucher codes

For offers on car vacuum cleaners and other household appliances, try these discounts:

Got fluffy friends who malt in your home? These 10 best pet vacuum cleaners that tackle hair and dirt with ease should fix that

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

164K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Interior#Vacuum Cleaners#Carpet Cleaning#House Cleaning#Beldray Revo Cordless#Kaercher Com#Dyson Co Uk Beldray Revo#Amazon Co Uk Gtech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Home & Gardenmcdonoughvoice.com

Window air conditioner: How to fix it, clean it and make it like new

The heat of summer will soon be bearing down, giving millions of window-mounted air conditioners a real workout. Many owners of said units are wondering why their air conditioners aren't working properly. Good news! In most situations, consumers can fix a window air conditioner themselves, provided they have the right information and an inexpensive handy tool.
CarsAutoGuide.com

10 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Vehicle Running Problem Free

From changing your spark plugs to keeping your tires properly inflated, we are giving you 10 tips to keep any car, truck, or SUV running problem free for years. And we’ll be sure to include plenty of advice on tools to help you achieve that goal—from impressive-yet-affordable digital tire pressure monitors, to custom tools that’ll make changing spark plugs a cinch.
CarsPosted by
Woman's World

5 Hacks to Speed-Clean Your Car Without Harsh Chemicals

No need to pay for a pricey commercial car wash or use chemical-laden cleaning products. These household staples get your car ready for summer road-trip fun —and fast!. Lift dust in seconds with a dryer sheet. To wipe away the layer of dust and pollen on your dash and seats,...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Best Shark Prime Day deals 2021: Get up to 50% off the upright and cordless stick vacuum cleaner

The world of vacuum cleaners is ever-growing, with a multitude of models up for grabs to suit almost every need, but this can make shopping for one a minefield.Luckily, if you’re looking to upgrade your vacuum, Amazon has slashed the price of a number of its bestselling cleaners from top-rated brand Shark in its annual Prime Day sale. While the American label is more affordable than some very high-end alternatives – we’re looking at you, Dyson – Shark models still come at a premium cost, so it pays to keep an eye out for deals.To save you hours of scrolling,...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Wakyme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $20

Amazon has the Wakyme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for a low $20.00 Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $50 so you save 60% off. Wakyme 9000 PA wet, and dry cordless vacuum cleaner, up to 9 KPA. Long-term use under wet/dry conditions, dust, debris, cat litter and pet hair, milk spillage, etc.
Shoppingcountryliving.com

The 9 Best Car Seat Covers to Protect Your Vehicle's Interior

Whether you want to hide stains or prevent them, car seat covers are investments that can save you money and hassle in the long run. Sure, they may not look as good as the luxurious black leather you splurged on last-minute at the dealer, but there are options on the market that come close—plus you'll rest easy knowing there won't be an expensive repair job in your future or a nasty surcharge at the end of your lease. Do yourself a favor now that will pay for itself later, and read on for our top recommendations.
ShoppingTimes Union

Our favorite car vacuum is 20% off for Prime Day

Prime Day is the time of year where you can get a lot of Amazon-brand products and gift cards for a deep discount, but a lot of other random things on sale, too. While a car vacuum might not have been on your shopping list, you're going to want to snag one this Prime Day.
CarsCNET

Best car glaze for 2021

You have the perfect car wax for protection and some paint job shine. Maybe you even dipped into the world of polish to prep your car's paint for wax, but you don't have a glaze. Maybe you didn't even know car glaze was a thing. Well, it is, and it can really help your car's paintwork pop. Below are our top car glaze picks for every budget and any car based on first-hand experience with each product. Definitely read on to learn more about glaze and tips for how to use it for the best car paint finish results.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Keep Your Pool Clean and Sparkling All Summer Long with These Underwater Vacuums

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There is much more to owning a pool than simply outfitting it with inflatable floats and toys, and splashing around in the water for fun. Maintenance is required, and that includes the best suited pool vacuum. While handheld pool cleaners, like nets and skimmers, are great for removing daily debris, robotic pool vacuums are essential when it comes to deep cleaning, but how do you choose the best one for the job? According to the experts we asked at Leslie's Pool, there are three types of vacuums designed for cleaning pools: the suction side pool cleaner, pressure side pool cleaner, and robotic pool cleaner.
Carsgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 9 Car Vacuums for Neat Freaks

If you only clean out your car once a year at the professional car wash and vacuum spot, dirt will build and build until you forget what the original carpet color was. That's why we recommend grabbing one of these low-price portable vacuums to spruce your car up on the regular, so it never gets beyond the point of no return. Most of these are rechargeable, others plug into your cigarette lighter. (Note: kPa stands for kilopascal, which is a measure of pressure, i.e., suction. The more you know!)
CarsHerald & Review

Best Car Speakers For 2021

Upgrading your car’s speakers can transform the daily commute into an invigorating aural experience and help you kick out the jams wherever you go. Here we rank the best car speakers for 2021.
WISH-TV

All-Purpose Daily Cleaner to keep you and your family safe

It’s your easy, go-to solution to clean, disinfect, and protect your family and home. MicroGold All-Purpose kills 99.9% of bacteria including cold & flu viruses, AND it kills the virus that causes Covid-19 on hard non-porous surfaces in 30 seconds!. Here’s Lou Manfredini, Host of HouseSmarts Television & Radio, to...
Home & GardenFresno Bee

Ask Angi: 6 ways to breathe cleaner in your home

Whether your concerns are about pollen and allergens, overall indoor air quality or just breathing a little cleaner, consider these tips to clear the air. Ultraviolet lights, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and filters all offer different ways to strip allergens and impurities from your air. These do come at a premium cost, so talk to an HVAC expert about what’s best for you. If you have an older HVAC system, you can improve air quality just by upgrading your equipment to a current energy-efficient model. (And if your system is older than 12 years, you’ll probably need to replace it soon anyway.)