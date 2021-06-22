Platinum blonde hair: The products you need to maintain your colour

Platinum blonde is one of the most high maintenance hair colours. It can be tough to keep your colour bright, icy, and cool-toned, and bleach can have a major impact on the condition of hair. For this reason, there are plenty of hair products for platinum blondes around, many of which will restore your vibrant mane to its former glory.

There are two real issues at play here: boosting colour, and maintaining condition. For colour, violet-toned shampoos and conditioners are a great go-to option. “ Purple shampoos balance out yellow tones,” says Francesca Dixon, HARI’s creative colourist. “Think of the colour wheel; opposites attract. So, the purple balances out yellow tones and really revives dull blonde hair.”

However, it’s important not to go overboard with these toning shampoos, notes Issie Churcher, principal colourist at Josh Wood Colour: “Used too much, purple shampoos can result in a build up of product. Hair can start to appear darker and a little grey/violet.” For this reason, purple shampoos are best used every other wash, or around once a week.

For those in-between washes, it’s crucial to direct your focus to the quality of your strands. “For hair that has been lightened to platinum blonde, the key to maintaining the condition is a combination of moisture and a strengthening care regime,” explains Churcher. “Hair that has been bleached will feel dehydrated, so it is important to rehydrate the hair as often as you can.” She recommends sulphate-free shampoos and treatment masks, while Dixon regularly turns to Olaplex: “This is our hero treatment for platinum blondes,” she says.

For the reasons above, we tried a variety of hair products for platinum blondes, from toning shampoos to bond-building treatments, as well as some finishing styling products. We used each product a couple of times to get the short term and longer term effects of each one, and monitored how our own blonde hair was looking, both colour and condition-wise.

Fudge clean blonde violet toning shampoo

Best: Overall

Out of all the products we tried, this was the one that gave the most noticeable results. The product really does tone away brassy sections of hair, and lifts it as a whole. While you can use this as a “normal” shampoo, there’s also an option to leave it on for a few minutes (like a mask) for maximum potency. With this shampoo, it’s so effective, you don’t even really need the accompanying conditioner. Plus at under £15, it’s fairly affordable. A great all-rounder, one-stop-shop product.

Buy now £14.00, Beautybay.com

Josh Wood Colour gloss icy blonde

Best: For colour and condition

Keeping platinum blonde hair looking shiny and feeling nourished and hydrated can be tough, and toning products have the tendency to be a bit stripping; this Josh Wood gloss is the perfect antidote. Not only does it work to create a semi-permanent icy colour finish, it also deeply conditions and adds a level of noticeable shine. The product promises to last for six washes, but we found it’s best to use fortnightly or even weekly to maintain the ashy shade.

Buy now £19.00, Boots.com

Davines heart of glass sheer glaze

Best: For heat protection

One of the most important rules for bleach blondes is heat protection, be that from styling tools or UV rays. Davines’ heart of glass range is designed specifically for blondes, and its sheer glaze aims to be a protective styling fluid that will keep already stretched hair heat-free. While making sure hair is protected from heat, the product also works to add a glossy shine, which is definitely noticeable post-blow dry or rough dry. Locks feel super soft and also smell great.

Buy now £22.50, Libertylondon.com

Bleach pearlescent shampoo colour toning shampoo

Best: For a hint of pastel

Bleach London is known for its colourful creations, but as well as bright temporary shades, the brand also offers solutions for keeping blondes looking cool and on-trend. Bleach has a lot to offer for blondes, but its pearlescent shampoo and conditioner is our favourite thanks to its slight pinky, pearly finish. This is ideal for platinum blondes that want a fun semi-perm, pinky-purple twist to add into their already-bright mane. Plus, it’s only £7.50, meaning you really can’t go wrong!

Buy now £7.50, Bleachlondon.com

Olaplex no 3 hair perfector

Best: For strong strands

Olaplex is a must for all hair types, but given that platinum blondes are often the most damaged due to the amount of processed colour being added in, they can really benefit from this bond builder the most. Keeping your colour looking fresh depends on maintaining quality, and Olaplex’s patented technology works to repair broken bonds and protect hair from further damage. The pre-wash treatment is best used weekly to keep hair healthy and colour looking bright, and it’s a must for platinum. We swear by Olaplex for keeping our hair feeling strong.

Buy now £26.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Oribe bright blonde priming serum

Best: For styling

For keeping hair super vibrant and cool-toned long-term, you may want to invest in some styling products to finish off your routine; of which Oribe’s new serum is one of the best. The purple-hued elixir aims to prolong the effects of purple shampoos and other in-shower products, and is best used on damp hair prior to blow-drying. It contains violet and reflective pearl pigments to tackle brassiness and boost shine, and also has heat protection to keep vulnerable bleached strands a little safer.

Buy now £40.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Aveda blonde revival purple toning conditioner

Best: For plant-based power

Aveda’s new purple shampoo and conditioner are designed specifically with platinum blondes in mind, as well as those with grey or silver tones. While the shampoo is great for bringing back that bright creamy colour, the conditioner is the star of the show, as it seals in moisture while also finalising the work the first step has done.

The formula is silicone-free and contains lightweight oils including acai and passionfruit, which leave hair super soft and nourished, without feeling coated or weighed down. And like with all of Aveda’s offerings, this conditioner is largely plant-based (96 per cent naturally derived), and is vegan and cruelty-free. This is a great product to use even alongside your regular shampoo, just to give hair the occasional boost without reaching for the toning shampoo too often.

Buy now £26.50, Aveda.co.uk

L'Oréal professionnel serie expert blondifier gloss shampoo and conditioner duo

Best: For glossy shine

Not every platinum blonde is looking for a purple shampoo, and there are some great options out there when it comes to formulas that boost colour without toning. This duo by L’Oréal Professionnel works to improve your hair’s shine, rather than making it cool and ashy. The shampoo in particular is effective in creating a cleaner, fresher colour as it uses açai berry extract to lift away dirt and impurities that may be dulling your hue. This is a solid choice for all blondes.

Buy now £22.65, Lookfantastic.com

Christophe Robin shade variation mask

Best: For subtle toning

While sometimes hair needs a serious purple shampoo to banish yellowing locks, occasionally you may just want to reach for a gentle product that will subtly elevate your colour, without completely changing it. Christophe Robin’s mask is a brilliant buy for those looking to gently lift colour to make things a little more cool-toned, but without resulting in an overly white or grey finish. It’s also a brilliant hydrator, designed to be used like a mask (left on for five-30 minutes, depending on your desired intensity), and featuring ingredients that we found left our hair soft, shiny, and glossy.

Buy now £27.00, Lookfantastic.com

Wella Professionals color fresh semi-permanent colour mask pearl blonde

Best: For a pearly sheen

Like Bleach London’s pearlescent shampoo, Wella’s mask not only brightens your blonde, but also leaves behind a lilac pearl finish that looks especially gorgeous when it catches the light. Unlike Bleach’s however, this product also works as a deep conditioning mask, taking on two tasks at once: giving life to colour, and conditioning strands for better overall quality. This leaves hair with more of a noticeable pastel hue than any other product on the list, meaning it’s best if you want a temporary colour switch up, as well as something to tend to dryness, with ingredients such as avocado oil. Use it once every couple of weeks for best results.

Buy now £12.56, Lookfantastic.com

The verdict: Products for platinum blonde hair

For those looking for a go-to purple shampoo, we wholeheartedly recommend the Fudge clean blonde shampoo for its impressive toning results. Those looking to maintain the condition of their blonde hair should invest in a bottle of Olaplex too, which can be used on a weekly basis to maintain condition as well as colour.

