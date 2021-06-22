Cancel
Amazon Prime Day 2021 live – day 2: Latest deals on Ring doorbells, AirPods and Samsung laptops and more

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
 17 days ago

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is well underway with impressive savings to be had across tech , home appliances , fashion , alcohol , kids’ toys and more throughout day two of the flash sale.

One of the best times of the year to bag yourself a bargain, for two days only you can find more than 2 million deals across the site – particularly on big-ticket items from coveted brands including Dyson , Shark , Samsung and Apple , as well as on Amazon’s own products .

Yesterday, we saw 55 per cent off beard trimmers , 40 per cent off the Fitbit versa 2 , the Instant Pot Duo nearly half price and 50 per cent off Shark vacuums.

While typically the shopping bonanza is held in July, it was pushed back to October last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, Prime Day will run from Monday 21 June to Tuesday 22 June – and we’ll be here throughout to bring you the very best deals and savings to snap up.

Whether you’ve had your eye on a new laptop , TV , Nintendo Switch console, Apple AirPods or an Emma mattress , the second and final day of the flash sale is upon us meaning it’s the last chance you have to fill up your online basket for a fraction of the usual cost.

To save you scrolling and to keep you across the last day of Amazon’s sale, make sure to follow our live coverage here where you can find stellar deals, unrivalled savings and the best advice on navigating the site. So finalise your wish list and happy shopping!

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

