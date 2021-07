Gold prices are attempting to recover from a daily perspective. The US dollar is also firming as traders position for the FOMC minutes. Update: Gold prices gained some traction on Wednesday amid risk-off trade in the global equity market. XAU/USD traded near the $1.800 mark, supported by a drop in the US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark yields fell to their lowest in more than three months. There is an inverse relationship between the gold price and the US bonds yields. A softer dollar also helped the precious metal to lock the gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was last seen trading at 92.52 with 0.02% losses for the day. Investors remain cautious ahead of minutes from the Fed’s last meeting for clues on the monetary policy outlook. In addition to that, the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and fresh travel restrictions in Europe and Asia-Pacific trimmed losses.