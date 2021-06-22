Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

SouthCoast Hikers Must Watch Out for This Common Yellow Plant

By Gazelle
Posted by 
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Growing up in the woodland areas of the SouthCoast, I was always playing outside or in a cornfield. Going on hikes through the woods was a hobby of mine and I can't tell you how many times I've passed by this yellow plant without knowing what it is or what it can do.

wbsm.com
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Plants#Blindness#Sap#Dartmouth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Posted by
1420 WBSM

The SouthCoast’s Hottest Heatwave Jobs

Here we are again, another 90 degree day on the SouthCoast, and we haven't even hit July yet. Tuesday morning on Michael and Maddie, we talked about different jobs people on the SouthCoast have that are particularly affected by this heatwave. We had Bino check in from In-House Custom in...
Posted by
1420 WBSM

Rejoice, SouthCoast Dressing Rooms Are Opening in Time for Summer

Dressing rooms are something I used to take for granted but now appreciate more than I ever thought possible. It’s one of many things that I missed during quarantine. I prefer to try things on in the store so I know for sure if it will work for me or not before making a purchase. That’s a simple pleasure that I was denied for the last 15 months.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
1420 WBSM

The SouthCoast’s Sweetest Swimming Pools

Swimming on the SouthCoast can happen in a lot of places. Oceans, bays, rivers, lakes – we have them all. But sometimes splashing into your own backyard oasis is the best way to go. Personally, pool swimming is my favorite. I like being able to see the bottom, knowing there...
Westport, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Westport Farm Welcomes in Summer With U-Pick Lavender Event

Pick your own lavender from the fragrant fields of Westport at an annual festival returning to the SouthCoast for another year. Lavender Day is officially coming back to Stone Pony Gardens for its third year, offering plenty of opportunities for folks to experience the beauty and allure of lavender right at its source.
Posted by
1420 WBSM

Sea Changes at New Bedford’s Fishing Heritage Center

Five years ago, tourists visiting our historic fishing port would just walk past the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center on Bethel Street without blinking an eye. Executive Director Laura Orleans and her staff were just setting sail to start the center, with the idea of telling the action-packed story of New Bedford's fishing industry with a year-round facility.
Posted by
1420 WBSM

Take on the Newport Cliff Walk From the Comfort of Your Couch

The Newport Cliff Walk is one of the most notable summer activities for visitors of the stunning Rhode Island city. FUN107 listeners have even highly recommended the walk to me, a SouthCoast newbie, saying that taking on the cliff walk is an absolute must in the summer ahead. But maybe...
Pawling, NYwrrv.com

Man Catches Rare Mutant Fish From Connecticut River

Would you believe it if a friend told you they had caught a 25-pound fish? After a frustrating day of fishing on the Connecticut River, Jimmy Ayala was ready to call it a day. Just as he was getting ready to pack up his gear, he could feel a heavy pull on his pole. As it turns out, Ayala was battling a 25-pound, eight-ounce carp. What made Ayala's catch unique was it turned out to be a rare combination of two genetic mutations - a mirror carp and a fantail carp.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Great white shark spotted close to shore off Massachusetts

(WHDH) — A great white shark was spotted swimming close to shore off Massachusetts on Tuesday, officials warned. The shark named Andromache was seen in Nantucket Sound near the Monomoy Wildlife Refuge, according to the research group OCEARCH. Andromache, a sub-adult female, is said to be about 10 feet, 8...
Posted by
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s “Devil’s Path” Proves True For One Out-of-Town Hiker

One hiker from New Jersey had to be rescued while exploring here in the Hudson Valley after falling 20-feet off a rocky trail. When you're going out hiking, no matter where you are, you need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared before hitting the trails. Obviously, no matter how well you prepare, things can always go wrong, that's just life. When exploring nature, always take your time and watch where you're stepping as you can lose your footing very easily on some trails in the Hudson Valley.
Posted by
1420 WBSM

New Animals Are Everywhere at Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo

It was our first official day of summer, so my girls and I just had to head to the zoo – and boy, did we luck out on seeing new animals at Roger Williams Park in Providence. The weather was perfect for walking around and checking out all the amazing animals featured at RWP Zoo and we were psyched to see so many new additions as well.
LifestyleBoston Globe

Out on a limb — endangered plants and their protectors

And they charged the people a dollar and a half just to see ‘em.”. It’s hard not to think of Joni Mitchell’s prescient lyrics when standing amid the majestic living collection of 15,000 trees and other plants at the Arnold Arboretum, assembled from 60 countries over nearly 150 years. Of course, one significant difference is that no one charges people to see these trees: The 280-acre park is free and open to all. But the idea of the Arboretum as a tree museum is a poignant one, especially since its most recent annual audit found that fully 10 percent of its plants are now endangered in the wild. “We’re in a race against time,” said Arboretum director William “Ned” Freidman.
Mattapoisett, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett 11-Year-Olds Making Dough Out of Droppings

Creating a successful business is all about finding your niche and sticking to it. Two 11-year-old entrepreneurs from Mattapoisett are proving that there is always a way to make some money, even if it means a pooper scooper is involved. Mila Boucher and Caroline Gallagher have been neighbors and friends...