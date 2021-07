With training camp only a month away for the New England Patriots, Stephon Gilmore’s status with the team will likely be revealed sooner than later. Gilmore, 30, is set to make $7 million entering the final year of his contract and he won’t play for that low of a price. He missed the team’s mandatory minicamp, which cost him $93,085, and it was to gain leverage for a restructured contract. ESPN’s Mike Reiss believes Gilmore’s absence from minicamp was a positive for his future with the team, but clearly nothing has transpired yet.