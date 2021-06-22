Cancel
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Did Something That Says He’ll Be Back

By Chris Allen
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The story of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFL headlines for weeks now, but he might have just tipped his hat to his decision. What is he going to do? I'm not even sure what he wants. He hasn't really said in public, but then again, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best at working the media to say something or get what he wants. Does he want money? I don't think so. Does he want some support? If what form? Maybe on the field, maybe to have his back.

kool1017.com
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

