Aaron Rodgers Did Something That Says He’ll Be Back

The story of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFL headlines for weeks now, but he might have just tipped his hat to his decision. What is he going to do? I'm not even sure what he wants. He hasn't really said in public, but then again, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best at working the media to say something or get what he wants. Does he want money? I don't think so. Does he want some support? If what form? Maybe on the field, maybe to have his back.