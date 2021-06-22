The SouthCoast’s Sweetest Swimming Pools

The town wading pool has been open, and now we are happy to report that the main swimming pool is now open for use by the community starting Wednesday, June 30th. The main pool is open 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm daily, and the wading pool is open 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Passes can be obtained through the recreation office Mon-Friday 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Come and enjoy the summer season at the pool! We look forward to seeing you. For more information: Contact the Recreation Department at 845-534-2070 or click https://cornwallrecreation.com/Our-Programs/Community-Pool.