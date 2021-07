Looking for some suggestions on golf courses in the Greenville area. My 10 year old godson has become a huge Clemson fan and I am planning a trip for him and his family this fall to see his first Clemson game. We will more than likely stay in Greenville so the wives can do their thing, while the fellas play some golf on Friday. Suggestions on some nice semi-private or public courses within an hour drive of Greenville would be appreciated? Would love something with a mountain feel for view. Already have the Walker Course in mind as well...