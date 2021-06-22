This Dating Expert Explains Why You Should Hang a Tasteful Nude in Your Home

Remember guests? (You know, those special people in your life who come and visit you for a week—or perhaps longer.) They are officially a thing again. The return to hosting has us re-asking hard questions like: Where will they sleep? For people with separate bedrooms dedicated to out-of-towners, the answer is already there. But for the rest of us, the living room sofa is the more likely option. The problem is, a stylish sofa bed is a hard thing to come by, as they tend to prioritize comfort over good looks. At least, that was the case until CB2 came out with its fall collection.