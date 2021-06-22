Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

This Dating Expert Explains Why You Should Hang a Tasteful Nude in Your Home

By Julia Stevens
Posted by 
Domino
Domino
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As far as we’re concerned, New York–based dating expert Lindsey Metselaar of We Met at Acme (named after the buzzy restaurant-bar in Manhattan) is a modern-day Carrie Bradshaw, who takes a good look at the dating world and critiques it down to every last detail. On her podcast and Instagram feed, she discusses rules such as never sending the “thank-you text” following a first date; shares tips, from how to play it cool at the beginning of a relationship to dealing with a friend’s partner you can’t stand; and explores topics like what it means to truly put yourself out there.

www.domino.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Domino

Domino

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Domino is the ultimate guide for a stylish life and home. In addition to sharing our editors’ favorite new finds, exclusive home tours with of-the-moment creatives, fun entertaining tips, and more daily inspirations on domino.com, we publish a quarterly magazine featuring lush photography and captivating storytelling.

 http://www.domino.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Tappan, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aesop
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date#Facade Queen Bed#Italian#Rh#The Container Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Instagram
Related
LifestylePosted by
Domino

5 Kitchen Knife Storage Ideas, Starting With Julia Child’s Space-Saving Favorite

Knives are one of those cooking tools where it’s not just nice if you have a place to store them—you need a spot to put them. Safety is the name of the game as far as keeping ultrasharp, pointy objects out of the way when not in use, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Whether you want your tried-and-true chef’s knife tucked away or your whole collection out on display, our favorite kitchen knife storage ideas span both solutions. Plus they work wonders in tiny rooms as well as large ones with lots of countertop space.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

CB2’s New Collection Has the Discreet Sleeper Sofa of Our Small-Space Dreams

Remember guests? (You know, those special people in your life who come and visit you for a week—or perhaps longer.) They are officially a thing again. The return to hosting has us re-asking hard questions like: Where will they sleep? For people with separate bedrooms dedicated to out-of-towners, the answer is already there. But for the rest of us, the living room sofa is the more likely option. The problem is, a stylish sofa bed is a hard thing to come by, as they tend to prioritize comfort over good looks. At least, that was the case until CB2 came out with its fall collection.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

5 Just-Opened Vintage Furniture Stores To Fuel Your Summer Digging

The only thing more thrilling than stumbling across a brand-new vintage furniture shop is finding the exact-right one-of-a-kind piece there. And though we’re familiar with the old guard of secondhand design places, during our hunt for the 50 best vintage furniture stores, we came across some new kids on the block that made us want to book a flight immediately just to shop their wares. Here’s where we’re headed for the perfect ’80s-era curvy sofa and all the mid-century.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

A Backyard Pool (and Playground) Convinced This Actor to Take On a Texas-Size Transformation

When actor Odette Annable and her husband, Dave (of Brothers & Sisters fame), sold their West Hollywood bungalow last year, she thought they’d move neighborhoods (like to Sherman Oaks or Calabasas), not across state lines and a thousand-plus miles. “I’m a Valley girl, born and bred. I was completely resistant,” Odette says with a laugh. But after spending a few weeks in lockdown during the throes of the pandemic with Dave’s family in Austin, life Down South started to grow on her—so much so that Dave proposed checking out houses on the market.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Home’s Painted Floors Are as Cool as Its Push-to-Open Marble Vanity Drawers

It was designer Elspeth Benoit’s decorative painters, Lisa Donohue and Brynn Gelbard of Londubh Studio, who first dubbed her 2,162-square-foot Los Angeles home “mid-century nautical.” “It felt very fitting,” says Benoit. “It always looked like a ship from the outside.” Small porthole windows line the front of the house—a detail that added charm, for sure, but also posed a need to renovate: Benoit wanted to be able to see her kids when they were playing outside. Plus introducing some more light into the circa-1940 post-and-beam structure couldn’t hurt.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Domino

How This Homeowner Scored a Tiny Red Farmhouse That Had 8 Other Offers

Kristy Hurt has played the house-hunting game before. The founder of The Co-lab, a networking community for fashion, beauty, wellness, and retail professionals, bought her first place in Brooklyn when she was 25. Two years later she flipped it, sold it, and pocketed $220,000 to invest in another townhouse. “Real estate has been this really fun project for me,” says Hurt. Fast-forward to December 2020: Hurt gets word from a friend in Brookhaven Hamlet, a town 60 miles east of New York City, that a tiny red farmhouse built circa-1790 had hit the market for $399,000.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

I Built My Serene Backyard Office From an A-Frame Kit I Bought Online

When we found out we would be having a second child, my first thought was: There goes my office. With only one extra space in the house where I could shut the door and attempt to focus, my productive workdays felt numbered. I have always preferred to work from home, but with the pandemic, my husband moved his office into our home, and our toddler was not in day care. With a baby on the way, the situation was going in the wrong direction.
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

We’d Happily Put Shea McGee’s Nursery Dresser in Our Own Bedroom

With baby number three on the way, designer Shea McGee knows a thing or two about creating a nursery that will last well beyond the toddler years—and even into the teenage stage. The key: timeless storage. In an Instagram post this week revealing a few of her top registry picks with Babylist, McGee showed how her six-drawer Huxton dresser, a piece sold through the McGee & Co. shop, could easily live in a little one’s room, too. Who said kids’ spaces can only have mini furniture?
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Finding the Best Bed Frame Is More Important Than the Mattress

We spend nearly a third of our lives sleeping, so it makes sense that after being homebound for more than a year there’s still a frenzied focus to transform the bedroom into a sanctuary space. Although our first instinct may be to pick up a set of fluffy pillow shams, a hotel-worthy duvet, or even sheets as soft as silk, we think it’s time to prioritize finding a brand-new bed frame.
LifestylePosted by
Domino

The Best Beach Chairs Are Super-Stylish and a Cinch to Carry

Picture this: Gentle waves crash in the distance, the sun feels like a warm embrace, and you have a cold beverage in your hand as you take it all in. But actually, now the sand is starting to feel a bit hot on the back of your legs, and your beach towel keeps blowing up in the wind, refusing to stay in place. If only you had a chair.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Brand’s Kitchen Cabinet Color Is Officially More Popular Than Classic Navy

First, it was sage mayhem. Nearly every kitchen renovation we saw last year featured the soothing gray-green, from a modern London space that paired the hue with a heavy dose of coral to a tiny Toronto rental that also got a stick-on backsplash upgrade. Then we leaned into dusty clover, a sprightly shade that felt especially fitting for spring. So what’s the status of green in the kitchen now? We’re going a few tones darker, according to new U.S. sales intel from Copenhagen-based kitchen cabinet maker Reform.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

Replacing the Foundation Wasn’t Even the Hardest Part of This Cabin Renovation

Most prospective buyers spend months touring homes and narrowing down their wish list, but when photographer Erin Kunkel and her husband, Danny, a woodworker, decided to purchase a woodsy getaway in Northern California, they only toured one. “We were camping at the time this listing popped up, but the agent told us it was a hovel and we shouldn’t bother. We drove by anyway, and right away we could see that it was magical,” says Erin.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

A DIY Wall Treatment Made This Charming English Kids’ Room Future-Proof

When Mama Sparrow blogger Naomi Wilson and her husband Paul’s 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son left the family’s England countryside cottage for a week to stay with their grandparents, the couple didn’t waste a minute: They grabbed their tools, hit the hardware store, and even made an IKEA trip. Their goal? Renovate their children’s then-dreary shared bedroom. “If we were ever going to do it, we had to do it then,” says Wilson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy