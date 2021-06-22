Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester City Council reviews new resiliency, sustainability recommendations

KIMT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders reviewed a set of recommendations aimed at making Rochester more resilient amid climate change. Rochester's Sustainability and Resiliency Task Force put forward 34 strategies and 107 tactics focused on making the city an "equitable, inclusive community where people, economy, and environment are supported and thrive together." The recommendations contain policies, strategies, infrastructure improvements, and actions to be taken by officials and others.

