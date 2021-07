New England bookworms: This one's for you. Brattle Book Shop in Boston is the used shop straight out of every avid reader's wildest dreams, and it's a must-visit for anyone who loves books or just loves a little history. Brattle Book Shop is one of the oldest and largest antiquarian book shops in the U.S. It opened in 1825, and since 1949, has been operated by the Gloss family, who has helped build the brand into what it is today.