City leaders delay decision on downtown building's landmark status, allow staff to continue working with interested developer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Uncertainty continues over the future of a more-than 100-year-old downtown Med City building. The Rochester City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness to a developer's plan to revamp the Olmsted County Bank and Trust Building, with the condition the developer work with city staff to ensure the concept balances historic preservation and financial feasibility. The council also postponed deeming the bank building a historic landmark, despite a unanimous recommendation from Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission to do so.