The basement is, without a doubt, one of the most under-utilized areas in the house. In fact, many homeowners avoid their basements as much as possible, missing out on the opportunity to create a gorgeous living space in the process. While some homeowners simply do not have the budget or time for a basement makeover, others simply feel completely overwhelmed by the prospect of transforming the dull and dreary space into something fabulous. If you have always dreamed of renovating your basement but just never got around to it, a few guidelines may make the task at hand seem less daunting.