Kyrie Irving had a complicated relationship with the Brooklyn Nets this year. On one hand, when he was active on the court, he was superb. His 26.9 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc, and 92.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line were astounding. The six assists and 4.8 rebounds he’d chip in each outing were just icing on the cake. The 29-year-old was and is an objectively incredible basketball player.