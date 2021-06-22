Cancel
State Department to fly ‘Progress’ flag in honor of Pride Month

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department will fly its pride flag later this month. Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed at an Atlantic Council event Monday that the department will fly the “Progress” flag for the first time to mark Pride Month. Blinken described the flag — which incorporates a black, brown, light...

POTUS

AP reporter tangles with State Department spokesman over Afghanistan

State Department spokesman Ned Price was briefly left tongue-tied Tuesday after another verbal sparring match with Associated Press correspondent Matt Lee. Lee, who tangled with Price back in February over the Biden administration’s approach to the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany — even accusing Biden appointees of “taking credit for stuff the previous administration did” — fired the first rhetorical salvo by asking about the administration’s Afghanistan policy as the final withdrawal of US forces takes place.
Foreign Policy

Graham calls cartels, Taliban, China ‘winners’ in Biden administration

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the Biden administration Tuesday of practicing “incompetent domestic and foreign policy” that is only benefiting criminals and US adversaries. “All these policies are blowing up in the Biden-Harris administration’s face,” Graham (R-SC) told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “Six months since they’ve been in charge — let’s name the winners in the past six months.
POTUS

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
POTUS
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
POTUS
Fox News

Washington Post calls for 'serious' investigation into COVID origins

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post wrote Tuesday about the need for a "serious investigation" into the origins of the coronavirus after the mainstream media spent more than a year either dismissing or casting doubt on the distinct possibility the virus escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, rather than being the causation of a zoonotic transmission between a bat or a civet from a nearby "wet market" and a human.
Society
The Independent

British embassy in Dubai faces backlash for flying Pride flag

The British embassy in the United Arab Emirates has faced a local backlash over its decision to fly the Pride flag, with some users on social media calling the move “disrespectful” and “not acceptable”.The embassy posted a photo of the the rainbow flag outside its building in Dubai as LGBT+ Pride Month is celebrated around the world.Gay sex is illegal and same-sex marriages are not recognised in the UAE.Some locals replied angrily to the UK embassy tweet.June is #PrideMonth and around the world we celebrate the equality and visibility of #LGBT+ people. Today, we are flying the rainbow flag to affirm our pride in...
SocietyNewswise

New Progress Pride Flag Represents Expanded Inclusiveness

Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs at Buffalo State College, has a new Pride flag flying in front of his home, one that represents a broader inclusivity within the queer community. The new “Progress Pride” flag expands on the rainbow Pride flag that has celebrated gay life since 1971....
POTUS
The Hill

Former aide to John McCain says he 'had such little respect' for Trump

A former aide to Sen. John McCain says that the late Arizona Republican was unfazed by former President Trump 's repeated insults because he didn't respect him. “It did not bother him a bit because he had such little respect — he had no respect for Donald Trump anyway,” Grant Woods told progressive PAC MeidasTouch in a podcast interview this week that was first reported by HuffPost.
Congress & Courts

Pelosi to the people: Drop dead!

Word on the street is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is finally allowing her Stasi fencing around her grand office on Capitol Hill to come down this weekend. We will believe it when we see it. But the real scandal remains that she had the damned thing erected in the first...
Washington State

US Military Urges Washington to Heed Warnings on China

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. military intelligence official is voicing concern that key policymakers and lawmakers may not be taking the threat posed by China seriously enough. For much of this year, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies have repeatedly warned about the threat from a rising China, from its growing military might to what they describe as Beijing’s ever bolder forays into cyberspace and brazen espionage campaigns.

