Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Has Risen Well As Expected While Support At 130 Holds Well

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities have recovered. The crucial supports mentioned yesterday are holding well. However, it will have to be seen if the indices can see a strong follow-through rise from here to negate the danger of breaking below their supports and see a deeper fall. Dow has to rise past 34000 and then 34700 subsequently to avoid a fall back. DAX is holding above 15400 and can remain ranged between 15400 and 15800 for some time. Nikkei has risen above 28500 again and has to see a strong rise above 29500 from here to bring back the bullish momentum. Shanghai can consolidate between 3500 and 3600 for some time. Sensex and Nifty are getting fresh buying below 52000 and 15600 and are continuing to remain relatively stronger among the lot.

www.actionforex.com
