The Summer Games are just around the corner. The Olympics kicks off next month, and official gear is rolling out so you can help cheer on Team USA in Tokyo. Fans can expect to see some patriotic uniforms with a twist this year, as Team USA tries to stand out from the crowd while competing against the world's best athletes. The new men's and women's soccer team uniforms were unveiled earlier this month, featuring an eye-catching pattern of red and blue. The "Stars in Stripes" kit was inspired by a waving flag, Nike said -- and the teams certainly look cool wearing them.