GBP/USD Recovers, But Upsides Could Be Limited

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD started an upside correction from the 1.3800 support zone. It could face a strong resistance near 1.4000 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is struggling to recover above 1.1950. Crude oil price remains elevated and it broke the $72.00 resistance. GBP/USD Technical Analysis. The British Pound declined heavily below the...

www.actionforex.com
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to modest gains, upside seems limited

Silver edged higher on Wednesday and move away from two-and-half-month lows. The set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional losses. A sustained move beyond the $26.20-30 hurdle is needed to negate the bearish bias. Silver gained some positive traction on Wednesday and built on the overnight bounce...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the USD/CHF reverse its climbing?

On Balance Volume: Neutral. The USDCHF technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows USDCHF, Daily is rebounding above the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is starting to rise. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.9236. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.9141. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD Forecast

EUR/USD topped exactly at strong resistance at 1.1940/50 initially targeting 1.1915/10 then 1.1865/60 (missed by 11 pips yesterday). Regarding USD/CAD, we wrote previously that it was likely to have formed a bullish cup & handle pattern for a buy signal. Yesterday the pair headed higher as expected, by 75 pips to our target of 1.2400/10 and topped exactly here.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Pressure on GBP

Indeed, the bears’ control of the performance reached the 1.3814 support level before settling around the 1.3850 level. The mixed results of the British economic data this morning confused the pair. Bears have had the upper hand until now. It is reported that the UK now expects to reach an...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Poised to Extend Slide to 0.7560

Sell the AUD/USD and set a take-profit at 0.7450. Add a stop-loss at 0.7560. Set a buy-stop at 0.7565 and a take-profit at 0.7650. Add a stop-loss at 0.7500. The AUD/USD pair rose slightly in early trading after the relatively mixed economic data from Australia and China. The pair rose to 0.7523, which was a few pips above yesterday’s low at 0.7500.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Trading recommendations

GBP/USD maintains positive long-term dynamics, trading in the zone above the long-term support levels 1.3800, 1.3670. The break of the important short-term resistance level 1.3913 will be the second signal confirming the resumption of the uptrend. And an increase in the zone above the resistance levels 1.3970 (Fibonacci level 38.2% of the correction to the decline of the GBP/USD pair in the wave that began in July 2014 near the level 1.7200), 1.3998 will indicate the renewal of the GBP/USD bullish trend.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY has rebounded from the resistance at 8/8 and may continue the correction. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow to return to the resistance at 8/8.
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3809; (P) 1.3847; (R1) 1.3881;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside for 1.3785 support. Break there will resume the fall from 1.4248, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240, and target 1.3668 support and possibly below. On the upside, break of 1.4000 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.4240/8 resistance zone instead.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1770.40 Sets the Early Tone on Thursday

Gold futures finished higher on Wednesday despite a stronger U.S. Dollar. Lower Treasury yields may have provided some support. The choppy price action may have been fueled by position-squaring ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report. A strong jobs report could confirm the Fed’s hawkish tone in its last policy statement, which would weigh on gold prices.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise But are Capped by a Stronger Dollar

Gold prices moved higher, bouncing from support but closing below short-term resistance. Gold faces headwinds as the dollar rallied sharply. U.S. Yields moved lower, but yields outside the United States declined even faster, which buoyed the greenback. There was a deluge of economic data released on Wednesday, including ADP private payrolls and Chicago PMI.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops below 1.2400 as crude oil prices gain traction

USD/CAD reversed its direction after rising above 1.2400. WTI stays in the positive territory near $74. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate above 92.00. Following the two-day rally witnessed at the start of the week, the USD/CAD pair preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level in more than a week at 1.2424. However, the pair lost its traction ahead of the American session and was last seen losing 0.13% on the day at 1.2385.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Off weekly bottom above 1.3800 but not out of woods

GBP/USD struggles to defend the bounce off weekly low. Four-month-old horizontal area restricts immediate downside, monthly resistance line tests corrective pullback. Cap on Momentum line, sustained trading below 100-day SMA keeps sellers hopeful. The GBP/USD pair’s bounce off weekly bottom remains capped around 1.3835-40 during the early Asian session on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery capped around $1,770 as bulls seek fresh clues

XAU/USD is staging a strong rebound on Thursday. Falling US Treasury bond yields seems to be supporting gold. US Dollar Index renews multi-month highs above 92.40. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher around $1,770, after snapping a two-day downtrend, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The quarter-end positioning and downbeat Treasury yields seem to have contributed to gold’s bounce off a 2.5-month low the previous day. However, hawkish Fedspeak, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and firmer US dollar keep a tab on the commodity’s upside momentum.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound appears capped near 1.3900

GBP/USD attempts a bounce but the bearish bias remains intact. The cable confirms a descending triangle breakdown on the 4H chart. Bulls need to crack this key resistance near 1.3900 to reverse the downtrend. GBP/USD is making a minor recovery attempt from daily lows of 1.3859, as the US dollar...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD trims losses and climbs to the 1.3850 area

US Dollar lost momentum during the American session, DXY pullback to 92.00. GBP/USD negative for the day, off lows. The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.3813 and then rebounded, trimming losses. It is trading near the 1.3850 area, still in negative ground for the day but off lows. The recovery of the cable was favored by a pull back of the dollar across the board.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Consolidation with a downside bias. 1.4001 - Last Wed's high. 1.3986 - Last Thur's high. 1.3832 - Jun 19 hourly res (now sup). 1.3787 - Jun's fresh 2-month low (21). GBP/USD - 1.3874.. Although cable rose FM 1.3877 in Asia Mon to 1.3939 in Europe Mon after UK govt. said on track to lift COVID restrictions, the price quickly retreated n later ratcheted lower on selling in sterling to 1.3871.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Upside move to come to and end at the 0.8645 level – TDS

Sterling is underperforming most of its G10 peers this morning. Economists at TD Securities think cable will continue to keep pace with the USD in general, but they are keeping an eye on EUR/GBP which continues to look bid as it approaches key trendline resistance. Some potential for a near-term...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD falls below 0.7000 on broad-based USD strength

NZD/USD fell to a fresh weekly low on Tuesday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.00. Focus shifts to CB Consumer Confidence Index data. Following last week's technical correction, the NZD/USD pair closed in the negative territory on Monday and extended its slide during the first half of the day on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level since June 22 at 0.6983, losing 0.58% on a daily basis.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD technical analysis: Advances muted by 100-SMA and Ichimoku cloud

GBPUSD is edging lower underneath its red Tenkan-sen line around 1.3895 after its latest bounce around the 1.3800 handles was curbed by the 100-day SMA and the cloud’s lower surface. The simple moving averages (SMAs) are maintaining a bullish bearing, signaling that negative forces have yet to take full command.