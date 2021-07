The Australian dollar fluctuated during the trading session on Wednesday to hover right around the 0.75 handle. That being said, the market had initially reached towards the lows again, but after the FOMC Meeting Minutes, the market had rallied again as traders read that the Federal Reserve was trying to buy time before tightening monetary policy. However, it was not the type of turnaround that is indicative of a bigger move. In other words, there is still plenty of bearish pressure just above, and if we can break down below the most recent low, it could open up the “trapdoor” to much lower levels.