Elliott Wave View: NZDUSD Looking For Further Downside

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY faces further gains once 110.35 is cleared. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that USD is likely to ‘advance further even though overbought conditions suggest that it is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 110.35’. Our expectation did not quite materialize as USD traded in a quiet manner and within a narrow range of 20 pips (109.96/110.16). Despite the quiet price actions, we still see chance for USD to edge higher. However, any advance is still unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 110.35. Support is at 109.95 followed by 109.80.”