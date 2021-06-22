Elliott Wave View: NZDUSD Looking For Further Downside
NZDUSD shows an incomplete bearish sequence from February 25, 2021 high favoring further downside. Near term, cycle from May 26, 2021 peak remains in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from May 26 peak, wave A ended at 0.7125 and wave B rally ended at 0.7242. Wave C lower is in progress as a 5 waves in lesser degree. Down from wave B, wave (i) ended at 0.7161 and bounce in wave (ii) ended at 0.7212. Pair extends lower in wave (iii) towards 0.7112, rally in wave (iv) ended at 0.716, and final leg lower wave (v) ended at 0.7102. This completed wave ((i)) of C in higher degree.www.actionforex.com