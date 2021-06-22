Asian Open: The Dollar Retreats, Equities Pare Earlier Losses

In ‘normal times’, the ECB publishing the results of its policy review would be the dominant headline on markets (cf infra). Evidently, there was plenty of analysis on this topic on the newswires, but it was no factor of significance for trading. Investors had to cope with other issues. Growing doubts on the post-pandemic recovery continue to unsettle the hoped for calm during the summer holidays. This morning’s ‘call’ of the Chinese government for the PBOC to consider a further cut in the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) only reinforced investors’ nervousness. Markets switched to outright risk-off modus. Over the previous days, especially US equities weathered uncertainty on FI and FX markets, but that has changed today. Spill-overs from Asia/China triggered a self-off on European equity markets with most indices losing 2%/3%. In US, the S&P and the Nasdaq yesterday still touched new historic record levels intraday, but indices are ceding up to 1.6%. The Nasdaq (tech) outperforming cyclicals due to lower long term yields today also doesn’t work anymore. The curve flattening in core bond markets simply continues, even as the pace of the decline eased as US traders joined the action. German yields currently decline between 0.7 bp and 3 bp. This looks modest maybe, but after recent decline, the technical picture is severely damaged with the German 10-y yield below -0.30%. The 10-y EMU swap dropped (temporarily) below zero! Until yesterday, peripheral EMU bond yields followed the decline in core yields, but also this pattern didn’t survive the risk-off move anymore. 10-y spreads of the likes of Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy are widening 3-4 bp. Similar picture in the US, with yields declining between 1.5 bp (2-y) and 4.25 bp (30-y). The move was driven by a decline in inflation expectations, illustrating the unravelling of the reflation trade. Cyclical commodities (copper, oil) are also falling prey to further profit taking.