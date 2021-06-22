Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asian Open: The Dollar Retreats, Equities Pare Earlier Losses

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a pivotal day for markets as the dollar reversed course, allowing stocks, commodities and bond yields to rise. Australia’s ASX 200 futures are up 38 points (0.53%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,273.30. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures are up 690 points (2.46%), the cash...

www.actionforex.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Us Dollar#Index Futures#Asian Futures#Hang Seng#Dow Jones#Spi#Asx 200#Afterpay Ltd#Megaport Ltd#Altium Ltd#Codan Ltd#Chalice Mining Ltd#Nrw Holdings Ltd#Dxy#Fx#Usd Cad#Nzd Usd#Aud Usd#Gbp Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Commodities
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
Dow, ILUSA Today

Dow drops 450 points, bond yields slide as investors turn cautious

Stocks were broadly lower Thursday, as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious after the market hit a series of record highs last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450 points, or 1.1%, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses, which helped pull the Nasdaq composite down more than the broader market.
Businessactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

In ‘normal times’, the ECB publishing the results of its policy review would be the dominant headline on markets (cf infra). Evidently, there was plenty of analysis on this topic on the newswires, but it was no factor of significance for trading. Investors had to cope with other issues. Growing doubts on the post-pandemic recovery continue to unsettle the hoped for calm during the summer holidays. This morning’s ‘call’ of the Chinese government for the PBOC to consider a further cut in the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) only reinforced investors’ nervousness. Markets switched to outright risk-off modus. Over the previous days, especially US equities weathered uncertainty on FI and FX markets, but that has changed today. Spill-overs from Asia/China triggered a self-off on European equity markets with most indices losing 2%/3%. In US, the S&P and the Nasdaq yesterday still touched new historic record levels intraday, but indices are ceding up to 1.6%. The Nasdaq (tech) outperforming cyclicals due to lower long term yields today also doesn’t work anymore. The curve flattening in core bond markets simply continues, even as the pace of the decline eased as US traders joined the action. German yields currently decline between 0.7 bp and 3 bp. This looks modest maybe, but after recent decline, the technical picture is severely damaged with the German 10-y yield below -0.30%. The 10-y EMU swap dropped (temporarily) below zero! Until yesterday, peripheral EMU bond yields followed the decline in core yields, but also this pattern didn’t survive the risk-off move anymore. 10-y spreads of the likes of Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy are widening 3-4 bp. Similar picture in the US, with yields declining between 1.5 bp (2-y) and 4.25 bp (30-y). The move was driven by a decline in inflation expectations, illustrating the unravelling of the reflation trade. Cyclical commodities (copper, oil) are also falling prey to further profit taking.
Stocksactionforex.com

NASDAQ 100, DOW JONES, And S&P 500 Sell-Off Accelerates

Global stocks declined sharply as investors started worrying about growth. In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices declined by more than 0.70%. Similarly, in Europe, the DAX and FTSE 100 indices declined by more than 1%. The decline contrasted with what happened in the bond market as the benchmark 10-year yield declined to 1.276%. This yield, which influences companies and consumer borrowing costs, declined to the lowest level since February. This price action came after the latest FOMC minutes that warned about uncertainty around the economic outlook. Also, in China, the government said that it would use timely cuts in banks’ reserve ratios.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY plummets below 110.0 as US dollar retreats

USD/JPY extends the previous session’s losses on Friday. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Yen gains on its safe-haven appeal amid risk aversion. USD/JPY edges lower on Friday in the initial Asian session following the previous day’s sharp downside movement. The pair fell more than...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Ringgit opens firmer against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR (July 9): The ringgit opened firmer against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by the rise in oil prices. At 9am, the local note was traded at 4.1810/1840 against the greenback from 4.1815/1830 at Thursday’s close. At the time of writing, oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.47% to...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index track T-bond yields to bounce off 50-SMA

DXY consolidates the previous day’s pullback from three-month high. US Treasury yields rebound from February lows amid covid concerns. Rising wedge near the multi-day top keeps buyers cautious. US dollar index (DXY) seesaws around 92.40, up 0.05% intraday, amid early Friday. In doing so, the greenback gauge tracks the Treasury...
StocksFXStreet.com

Stocks fall on growth and COVID concerns, Euro rallies, Oil rebounds post EIA report

The buy-the-dip strategy that has worked so well during the pandemic will soon be tested. Investors initially hit the sell button as growth forecasts for the remainder of the year got slashed as several parts of the world continues to struggle with the fight against COVID-19. A month ago, everyone was thinking the US economy could grow between 8-10%, now that has come down closer to 6%. Growth concerns were dragged down after both news that the Olympics in Tokyo will occur without fans and that the US isn’t any closer to lifting restrictions on international travel.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares pare losses as bargain-hunting halts slide

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares pared early losses on Friday, as investors gauged results from software services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), while some bargain hunters bought into equities after the indexes were set to post weekly losses of around 0.2%. By 0458 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Retreats Below $1,800 as Dollar Advances After Fed Minutes

(Bloomberg) -- Gold trimmed gains made during a six-day winning streak as investors mulled Federal Reserve minutes that showed policy makers wanted a more solid economic recovery before setting a timeline for trimming bond purchases. Notes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated officials weren’t ready to schedule the withdrawal of...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Pares Gains Despite Hawkish Tone in FOMC Minutes

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DXY INDEX, FED MEETING MINUTES, TAPERING. US Dollar peels back from session highs despite relatively hawkish FOMC minutes. DXY Index erases intraday gains to trade little changed with Fed hawks uninspired. Upcoming jobless claims and CPI data due for release could guide USD price action. Check out...
BusinessLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks to fall after weak Asian session

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Thursday following a weak session in Asia, as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve minutes. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,126, with England's Euros victory overnight failing to provide a boost.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower On Weak Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday amid mixed global cues and caution ahead of TCS' earnings results, with the company expected to report margin contraction because of higher wage costs. Growth worries may also return to haunt markets after Fitch Ratings cut Inia's GDP growth...
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.88%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.88%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Daikin...
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Index Is Holding Steady Near A 3-Month High After The FOMC Meeting

According to the minutes of the Fed’s meeting in June, which were published yesterday, Fed officials are ready to take steps to reduce asset purchases as early as 2021. But the target for the beginning of the reduction of the monthly bond purchases has not yet been reached. There is some kind of uncertainty about the timeframe of meeting the conditions for a reduction. Opinions are divided. Some representatives expected the target to be reached sooner than expected, while others preferred to wait for incoming economic data. Considering the decrease of the bond yields, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices closed at record highs on Wednesday. Technology, commodity, and industrial sectors were the leaders of the growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy