Explaining Juneteenth—Good Parenting

My children, ages 5 and 7, were excited to attend the parade and festival in Annapolis to celebrate Juneteenth but they had some challenging questions about the holiday. How much should I be telling them about such things as abduction, enslavement, separation of families, adversary politics, and the human toll of the Civil War? I tried to keep it light, but knowing them, and thankful that this will now be an annual national holiday, the questions are just beginning.