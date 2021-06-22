Barotrauma Received The New Thunder Under The Ice Update

Daedalic Entertainment has released a new update for Barotrauma with more underwater options in Thunder Under The Ice. The free update, which went into effect today, has basically given the game a few new things you can do and have to encounter, while also providing several quality of life updates. It won't matter if you're a newbie or an experienced hand, there's a lot that can be experienced in this update that will give you a challenge. You can read more about the update below, as we wish you the best of luck under the sea.