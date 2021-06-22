Firefighters in South Central Oregon respond to multiple fires today, prepare for lightning

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Bootleg Fire that broke out in Klamath County on Tuesday afternoon. The fire is estimated to be 3,000 acres in size and is located north of Sprague River where there are Level 1 and 2 evacuations in place. The Office of the State Fire Marshal Green Incident Management Team will be entering into unified command with a Pacific Northwest Interagency Team, and the Green Incident Management Team will be briefed tonight.