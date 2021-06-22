Cancel
Firefighters in South Central Oregon respond to multiple fires today, prepare for lightning

Klamath Alerts
 16 days ago
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Wildland firefighters for the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) responded to wildfires today and prepared for lightning storms. The Pool Fire, located on Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands east of Agency Lake, south of Chiloquin was reported around 2:30 p.m. It is 22 acres and under investigation. Firefighters have made great progress on the fire, stopping forward progression. They have been able to release some firefighting resources this evening.

