The Chicago Cubs had some people thinking that they are actually a contender for a while there. They still may turn it around but right now they look like the mediocre team that we thought they were. They are 3-7 in their last ten games and losers of four straight which is not good. However, despite all of that, there is one player who can be proud of the way his season has gone so far. Patrick Wisdom has been one of the best Chicago Cubs stories so far.