NieR Replicant Crossover Arrives In Yoko Taro's SINoALICE
Some fun news for people who are playing Yoko Taro's SINoALICE as the NieR Replicant crossover drops into the game on Tuesday. Pokelabo, Inc. and Square Enix have come together for the special event, which will bring in several characters and special events for you to take part in. We have a few of the details of the event below, but keep in mind this one won't be running for that long, as it is set to end on July 6th, 2021.bleedingcool.com