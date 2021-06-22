NieR Replicant Crossover Arrives In Yoko Taro's SINoALICE

Square Enix and Applibot have announced that the free-to-play mobile video game Nier Reincarnation, stylized as NieR Re[in]carnation, will officially launch its North American, European, and Korean versions for both iOS and Android on July 28th. Additionally, Square Enix has released the opening cinematic for the upcoming video game, which you can check out above. This follows a pre-registration period of over a month that seems to have been fairly successful as there is a new target number of 600,000 pre-registrations after having exceeded 400,000 pre-registrations. Nier Reincarnation, if you are not familiar, is the first mobile title in the series and the team includes creative director Yoko Taro, composer Keiichi Okabe, and producer Yosuke Saito.