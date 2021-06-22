Mac A. Sizemore, age 79, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Ilene S. Balmer Sizemore for over 26 years. Born in Peach Bottom, he was the son of the late Edward and Molly Blevins Sizemore. Mac was an active member of Smithville Church of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating on Indian River, gardening and mowing. He was a very giving man who loved to bring joy to others with his sense of humor. He also loved taking care of others and spending time with his grandchildren.