Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Providence, PA

Mac A. Sizemore

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac A. Sizemore, age 79, of New Providence, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Ilene S. Balmer Sizemore for over 26 years. Born in Peach Bottom, he was the son of the late Edward and Molly Blevins Sizemore. Mac was an active member of Smithville Church of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating on Indian River, gardening and mowing. He was a very giving man who loved to bring joy to others with his sense of humor. He also loved taking care of others and spending time with his grandchildren.

lancasteronline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
City
New Providence, PA
City
Peach Bottom, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Boating#Smithville Church Of God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy