Just days after it was first supposed to kick off, iconic vocalist Jimmy Barnes has revealed that his national ‘Flesh and Blood’ tour will now begin in September. Having originally announced the run of tour dates back in April, Barnes was due to hit the road on Friday, in support of his latest album, Flesh and Blood. However, due to the uncertainty of border closures, Barnes last week postponed Friday’s Perth date until August, with Frontier Touring noting that no other dates were affected at that time.