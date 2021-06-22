Harold K. Martin, age 90, of Cochranville, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Meta Kauffman Martin who passed away on October 4, 2002. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late S. Havard & Jean Girvin Martin. He graduated from Scott High School class of 1949 and then Drexel University with a BS in Civil Engineering. He worked as a plant engineer at the Army Hospital in Phoenixville, PA. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict.