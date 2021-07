St. Stephen’s Church has announced it will begin a ministry of healing and hopes the community will turn out to join them as they embark on the Biblical ministry. The Rev. Terry Sweeney has been involved in the ministry of Christian healing for most of his 33 years in active ministry. He has been the pastor of St. Stephen’s full time for about 18 months, 12 of which was during the COVID-19 lockdown. The church responded to the pandemic using online services and is now back to public worship on Sundays at 11 am.