Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

The Fiordland National Park is a 1.2 million-hectare wildlife conservatory composed of mountains, ice carved fiords, forests, lakes, and valleys. The park is located on the South Island of New Zealand and was established in 1952. Tourists already in the country should not miss visiting this place, not only for its enchanting view of the wilderness, but also for the many one-of-a-kind experiences that it offers. New Zealand has over 14 national parks, of which The Fiordland is the largest. If you have ever seen the Lord of the Rings cinematic trilogy, then you have a pretty good idea of the view that you’ll get to enjoy when visiting Fiordland National Park, as this island country was where most of the filming was done.