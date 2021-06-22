Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

worldatlas.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fiordland National Park is a 1.2 million-hectare wildlife conservatory composed of mountains, ice carved fiords, forests, lakes, and valleys. The park is located on the South Island of New Zealand and was established in 1952. Tourists already in the country should not miss visiting this place, not only for its enchanting view of the wilderness, but also for the many one-of-a-kind experiences that it offers. New Zealand has over 14 national parks, of which The Fiordland is the largest. If you have ever seen the Lord of the Rings cinematic trilogy, then you have a pretty good idea of the view that you’ll get to enjoy when visiting Fiordland National Park, as this island country was where most of the filming was done.

www.worldatlas.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#South Island#Firodland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Travel
Country
Australia
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to partially restart travel 'bubble' with Australia

WELLINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday it will partially resume quarantine-free travel with Australia and remove all COVID-19 curbs in place in Wellington as no community cases were reported in the capital city after over a week of restrictions. Quarantine-free travel will resume with South Australia,...
Travellonelyplanet.com

New Zealand's best places to visit

While there are a few cities in the country, what makes New Zealand special is its natural beauty. Think white (or black) sandy beaches, thermal springs, towering mountains and colored lakes… for an outdoor experience, New Zealand is the place to go. Visitors will no doubt spend at least some...
LifestyleTimes Daily

North Macedonia ready to create huge new national park

POPOVA SHAPKA, North Macedonia (AP) — After decades of being exploited by loggers, a vast, cross-border area of breathtaking beauty in the Balkans centered on Shar Mountain is close to becoming a national park, one of the largest in Europe. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
EnvironmentFlorida Star

Polar Blast Smashes New Zealand With Wild Weather

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An Antarctic blast has brought wild weather to New Zealand, including snow at sea level and wild winds battering the length of the country. The polar front began battering South Island on June 28, dumping snow on many towns and cities and topping up ski resorts as the season begins. The South Island of New Zealand is […]
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Best ways to get around New Zealand

New Zealand is a long, narrow and relatively sparsely-populated country. Outside the cities, there are gigantic expanses of rolling countryside, neck-craning mountains and acres on acres of native bush. In some regions, it can be a long way to the next town. As a result, most New Zealanders tend to...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

What Happened To New Zealand’s Freedom Air?

There are, or have been, about half a dozen airlines known as Freedom Air or Freedom Airlines. Between the mid-1990s and late noughties, a low-cost carrier based in New Zealand adopted the name. Formally known as Freedom Air International but referred to as Freedom Air, the airline connected New Zealand with Australia and Fiji.
Lifestylepommietravels.com

03 Jul Status On Traveling To New Zealand

The scenic beauty, spectacular views, and diversity of New Zealand are tempting enough to make anyone buy a ticket and hop on the first flight they can find. But since the coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand has taken some serious border measures and implemented early lockdowns to restrict the spread. If...
AustraliaVoice of America

Researchers Developing Quake-Resilient Bridges in New Zealand

SYDNEY - Researchers in New Zealand have developed new technology that could make bridges more resilient to earthquakes. Their so-called ‘low-damage solution’ has a series of rocking bridge columns that move with seismic shocks, leaving bridges with little to no damage compared to conventional building methods. More than 900 bridges...
AnimalsCosmos

New birds outshine old birds in New Zealand

Older native Aotearoa New Zealand birds may be more threatened with decline than younger species, a new report published in New Zealand Journal of Ecology suggests. The report, conducted by Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, used new modelling and found that ‘deep endemic’ forest-bird species – ones that arrived in the country a long time ago – such as the famous kiwi and kokako are more vulnerable to decline than those that arrived later, like the fantail.
Australiathewestsidegazette.com

New Zealand Gives Stranded Kiwis A Path Home

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The New Zealand government has announced a plan to allow stranded Kiwis to return home from the Australian states of New South Wales and Queensland. It has released details of “return green flights” from the two states, beginning on July 9 at 11:59 pm, which New...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Warmest June on record reported in New Zealand

New Zealand reported its warmest June on record, with temperatures two degrees higher than the 30-year average during what is winter in the Southern Hemisphere, The Associated Press reports. Gregor Macara, climate scientist for New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, said a range of factors contributed to...
Utah StateSantafe New Mexican.com

Long lines revive push for new system at Utah national park

MOAB, Utah — After a drop in visitation last year because of the pandemic, tourists are back in full force at Arches National Park and they’re wreaking havoc. The park is on track to have its busiest year ever, and that increase in visitation has caused the park to become so full that rangers have had to turn away tourists over 80 times so far in 2021.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta

Canada is the 2nd largest country in the world that covers an area of 9.98 million sq. km and occupies approximately two-fifths of the Continent of North America. This vast country features several stunning natural landscapes and to conserve this rich natural heritage, several protected areas have been established by the government. Currently, there are 39 National Parks and 8 National Park reserves in Canada, that occupy a total area of about 328,198 sq. km.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What are the Covid rules in New Zealand?

The New Zealand government continues to enforce strict border controls for those entering the country, including health screening and testing for almost all arrivals, and managed isolation or quarantine for anyone who is not travelling quarantine-free.The health ministry has also urged the public to keep good hygiene, stay at home, and get tested if they show symptoms. If they show symptoms or had exposure to a confirmed case, they must self isolate for at least 14 days and until they are no longer required to do so by a public health official, who directly manage cases.Other social distancing...
WorldAlbany Herald

World's deepest pool opens in Dubai, part of huge underwater city

Already home to the world's tallest skyscraper and the world's largest mall, Dubai has just opened another record-breaking attraction -- the deepest dive pool in the world. With a staggering depth of 60 meters (196 feet), the pool, part of the new Deep Dive Dubai attraction -- has stolen the record from Poland's Deepspot, which has a depth of over 45 meters.
Miami, FLporthole.com

Regent Seven Seas Announces 132-Night World Cruise

The world is opening up to travel once again and what better way to put a dent in your travel bucket list than with a world cruise from one of the world’s top luxury cruise lines. Regent Seven Seas has announced a new world cruise itinerary which spans five months, 66 ports of call, 31 countries, four continents, 61 UNESCO World Heritage sites and 34,500 total nautical miles. Setting sail in January of 2024, Seven Seas Mariner will embark from Miami, Florida on one of the most epic cruises available. Here are the details!
TravelKGUN 9

Regent Seven Seas Is Launching A 4-Month, 31-Country Cruise

As cities and countries worldwide continue to reopen and travel increasingly resumes, cruises are becoming vacation options once again. Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that its Seven Seas Splendor would return in September of this year, with the remainder of “The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet” resuming travel by February 2022. There are many exotic locales on the itineraries in the coming months — but if you wish to sail around the world, you can start planning now for 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy