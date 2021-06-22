Cancel
Wauseon, OH

Wauseon council remembers fallen member

By RANDY ROBERTS rroberts@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 16 days ago

WAUSEON – Before getting deep into its meeting on Monday, the Wauseon City Council remembers member Jeff Sririz, who passed away suddenly last week. “Not only was he a council member for the city, but he was our friend,” said Mayor Kathy Huner. “He brought a lot to the city. He was a small business owner, so we had to go by when he brought things for small businesses. He also loved the WRA (Wauseon Rec Association) programs. He had many children and grandchildren and nieces and nephews that went through the WRA program. He served two terms as president of council, and with that comes added work for the city and a lot of meetings.”

www.crescent-news.com
