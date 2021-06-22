Local firefighters use abandoned building for training exercise
The abandoned building in the 100 block of Clinton Street was the site of firefighter training on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Local firefighters from Defiance, Noble Township, South Richland and Highland Township fire departments gathered for training on forceable entry and ventilation techniques. Lt. Brandon Case, the training officer for the Defiance Fire Department, led the training according to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling.www.crescent-news.com