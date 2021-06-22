Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defiance, OH

Local firefighters use abandoned building for training exercise

By TIM REYNOLDS treynolds@crescent-news.com
Crescent-News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe abandoned building in the 100 block of Clinton Street was the site of firefighter training on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Local firefighters from Defiance, Noble Township, South Richland and Highland Township fire departments gathered for training on forceable entry and ventilation techniques. Lt. Brandon Case, the training officer for the Defiance Fire Department, led the training according to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling.

www.crescent-news.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Defiance, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Defiance, OH
Government
Defiance, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Firefighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy