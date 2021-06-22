Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Nestled in the wilderness of the southwest regions of South Dakota, Badlands Natural Park is located in the counties of Oglala Lakota, Pennington, and Jackson. It is approximately 50 miles east of Rapid City, which has regular flights coming in from airports in major U.S. cities such as Chicago, Salt Lake City, Houston, and Dallas, just to name a few. Not everyone will appreciate the rugged beauty of Badlands National Park, especially those who are used to vacationing in luxurious beach resorts or crowded metropolitan cities.