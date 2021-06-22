Paulding Village Council handles light agenda

PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met in regular session on Monday evening with a light agenda. Only one committee reported on a recent meeting. Lois Beamer reported that the last ordinance committee meeting, considered the police levies and their possibility to be included on the ballot for the fall. Having brought the ordinances to the council, they will now go to the village auditor. Once meeting the auditor’s approval, these levies will be sent to the board of elections for inclusion on the ballot this fall.