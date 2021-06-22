Cancel
Congress & Courts

OP-ED: Will Joe Manchin be a voting rights hero?

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin carries a fateful burden. By quirk of gridlock, he is literally the swing vote between two warring visions for the vote itself. If he gives his decisive 50th vote in the Senate to pass S 1 — the For the People Act — millions are sure to revolt against perceived tyranny from Democrats expanding the franchise with national standards. If he votes no, millions are sure to revolt against perceived tyranny from Republicans restricting the franchise with new state laws.

