Ventura College QB Alaka'i Yuen commits to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs have added a new quarterback commit for the 2021 roster. Ventura College QB Alaka’i Yuen accepted a scholarship offer to the team on Monday. The 6-foot-4 junior college prospect originally graduated high school in Hawaii in 2017. After two years away from the game, he made his junior college debut in 2019 at Ventura College. Yuen completed 132-of-214 (66.4%) of his passes for 1,683 yards, 12 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Yuen also rushed 52 times for 326 yards and 5 more touchdowns on the ground.247sports.com