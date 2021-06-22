Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, North Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; North Walton; South Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BAY AND CENTRAL WALTON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM EDT/100 AM CDT/ At 102 AM EDT/1202 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Niceville to 8 miles southeast of Destin. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds gusts around 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Freeport, Portland, Alpine Heights, Villa Tasso, Blue Mountain Beach, De Funiak Spring Airport, Seaside, Rock Hill, Pleasant Ridge, Center Ridge, Gulf Pines, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Piney Grove and Argyle.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
City
Freeport, FL
County
Walton County, FL
City
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
City
Destin, FL
County
Holmes County, FL
City
Panama City, FL
City
Niceville, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Central Walton#Coastal Bay#Doppler#Eglin Air Force Base#Gulf Pines#Argyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy