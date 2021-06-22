Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; North Walton; South Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BAY AND CENTRAL WALTON COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM EDT/100 AM CDT/ At 102 AM EDT/1202 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Niceville to 8 miles southeast of Destin. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds gusts around 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Freeport, Portland, Alpine Heights, Villa Tasso, Blue Mountain Beach, De Funiak Spring Airport, Seaside, Rock Hill, Pleasant Ridge, Center Ridge, Gulf Pines, Bunker, Grayton Beach, Piney Grove and Argyle.