Judah Daniel Ryan, 25, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, on June 14, 2021. He was born July 7, 1995, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. He is survived by his parents, Dan and Deanna Ryan; brothers, and sister, Josiah, Elijah, Azura, and Gideon; grandparents, LD and Sue Ryan and Leola Leetch; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Judah graduated from Chiang Mai International School. He took classes at JBU, loved his family, volunteering with Kind at Heart Ministries, was an avid reader, and was active with his church family.