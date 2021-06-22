Rock Lake Improvement Association celebrates 50 years

The Rock Lake Improvement Association (RLIA) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary at the group’s annual meeting in Korth Park Aug. 21. For the past 50 years, RLIA’s primary goal has been to protect the health of Rock Lake and its watershed. To attain this goal, one of the group’s highest priorities has been to provide accurate information and education to community members and municipal leaders. RLIA works with the municipalities, the DNR and the Joint Rock Lake Committee (JRLC) to encourage the adoption of policies which promote the health of the lake and its watershed so that the entire community can continue to enjoy one of the finest lakes in the region for a host of recreational activities and to continue enjoying the beauty of the lake which enriches all lives in so many ways.