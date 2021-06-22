Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, WI

Rock Lake Improvement Association celebrates 50 years

By John Crump and Cory Nelson
hngnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rock Lake Improvement Association (RLIA) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary at the group’s annual meeting in Korth Park Aug. 21. For the past 50 years, RLIA’s primary goal has been to protect the health of Rock Lake and its watershed. To attain this goal, one of the group’s highest priorities has been to provide accurate information and education to community members and municipal leaders. RLIA works with the municipalities, the DNR and the Joint Rock Lake Committee (JRLC) to encourage the adoption of policies which promote the health of the lake and its watershed so that the entire community can continue to enjoy one of the finest lakes in the region for a host of recreational activities and to continue enjoying the beauty of the lake which enriches all lives in so many ways.

www.hngnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Lake Mills, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Jefferson County, WI
Society
County
Jefferson County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Invasive Species#Water Conservation#Jrlc#Dnr Lake Planning Grant#The Rlia Board#The Town Board#Nonmotorized Recreational
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy