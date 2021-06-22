The Ultimate Guide To Achieving A Cottagecore Aesthetic

Strappy sandals, platform high heels, knee-high boots … While all of these footwear options are great when a special occasion strikes, none beat the versatility of a good pair of sneakers. Lightweight trainers, trendy chunky kicks, and basic slip-ons all add their very own special touch to an everyday outfit. Whether you’re taking on the city streets for a full day of errands or prepping for a night out with your best pals, you can always trust the staple sneaker to solve your wardrobe dilemma. However, for those seeking vegan-friendly materials, it can be tricky to find a pair sans wasteful and cruel materials like leather, plastic, and animal-based glue. Luckily, as the fashion world slowly turns to a more eco-conscious, animal-friendly approach, there are more options than ever to fuel your (vegan) shopping habits. With the likes of Nike, Adidas, and even Gucci creating veganized versions of their iconic styles, it’s time we put the vegan sneaker on the map. Read on for 15 seriously stylish vegan sneakers fit for any mood or event.