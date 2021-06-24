SAN DIEGO REGION IS DROUGHT-SAFE THIS SUMMER, COUNTY WATER AUTHORITY SAYS, BUT RESIDENTS ASKED TO CONSERVE WATER

June 21, 2021 – Statewide drought conditions are highlighting the value of regionally and locally controlled water supplies in San Diego County, where the San Diego County Water Authority today announced that the region is protected from drought impacts this summer, and through 2045, despite continued hot and dry conditions. No shortages or regional water-use mandates are in the forecast, the result of three decades of strategic investments that create an aquatic safety net for San Diego County’s $253 billion economy and quality of life for 3.3 million residents.