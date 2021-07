At the June 29 meeting of the Commissioners Court, Todd Osburn, county compensation manager, presented elected officials’ salaries to commissioners. The item will be brought before the court again in late July, at which point commissioners will decide between three options: either match elected officials’ pay raise percentages to those of classified employees; match elected officials’ pay to the market average in surrounding counties; or continue with a 2018 wage plan that had been interrupted by the pandemic.