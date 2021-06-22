Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryant, AR

Doyne "Ray" Hogan

Arkansas Online
 17 days ago

Doyne "Ray" Hogan, of Bryant, Ark., passed away peacefully June 19, 2021. He was born March 15, 1935, in Mallettown, Ark. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dennis L. "Foot" Hogan and Leona Doss Hogan; a grandson, Christopher and a great-granddaughter, Zoe Marie. He was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Benton. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Faith; sister, Linda (Toni) Pitts of Rogers, Ark.; two sons, Dayne (Tammy) Hogan and Robert Hogan, brother, both of Haskell; six grandsons, two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren, two step-children, and one great-great-granddaughter.

www.arkansasonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
City
Rogers, AR
Benton, AR
Obituaries
City
Benton, AR
City
Haskell, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Cia#Russian#Lion#Club International#First Presbyterian Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy