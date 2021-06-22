Doyne "Ray" Hogan, of Bryant, Ark., passed away peacefully June 19, 2021. He was born March 15, 1935, in Mallettown, Ark. Preceding him in death were his parents, Dennis L. "Foot" Hogan and Leona Doss Hogan; a grandson, Christopher and a great-granddaughter, Zoe Marie. He was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Benton. Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Faith; sister, Linda (Toni) Pitts of Rogers, Ark.; two sons, Dayne (Tammy) Hogan and Robert Hogan, brother, both of Haskell; six grandsons, two granddaughters and three great-grandchildren, two step-children, and one great-great-granddaughter.